South Carolina’s depleted defense prepping for No. 1 Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Shane Beamer’s not sure what to expect out of his defense and that’s even before this weekend’s game with No. 1 Georgia. The Gamecocks will be without starters in linebacker Mo Kaba and defensive end Jordan Strachan. Both suffered knee injuries at Arkansas that will keep them out for the year. Beamer says he’s unsure of the status of three more starters, including defensive tackle Alex Huntley and defensive backs Cam Smith and R.J. Roderick. All have been injured this season and Beamer needs to see more at practice before giving them the OK to play.

