Springs pitches 6 shutout innings, Rays beat Blue Jays 4-2

TORONTO (AP) — Jeffrey Springs pitched six shutout innings to win for the fifth time in six decisions, Randy Arozarena drove in a two runs and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in Game 1 of their doubleheader, snapping a three-game losing streak. Yandy Díaz had three hits and scored twice as the Rays (79-61) leapfrogged Toronto (79-62) in the AL wild card standings, moving half a game ahead of the Blue Jays. Springs (8-4) allowed three hits, all singles. He walked two and struck out five.

