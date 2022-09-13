Stars GM Nill gets 1-year contract extension through ’23-24

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Stars have signed general manager Jim Nill to a one-year contract extension through the 2023-24 season. Nill is going into his 10th season with the Stars. That was the last year on his current deal before the extension was announced. Dallas has made the playoffs three of the past four seasons and advanced to the Stanley Cup Final two years ago. The Stars have a 356-259-84 record with five playoff appearances overall in Nill’s nine seasons. The Stars in June hired Peter DeBoer as the franchise’s new coach. DeBoer is the fifth Stars coach since Nill became GM in April 2013.

