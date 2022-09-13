Steelers star TJ Watt out at least 1 game with pec injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt will miss at least one game with a pec injury. The reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year sustained the injury late in the fourth quarter of a 23-20 overtime victory over Cincinnati. Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin said the injury isn’t as bad as initially feared and said it’s too early to tell how long Watt might be sidelined. Newcomers Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will get an opportunity at filling in for Watt when the Steelers host New England in their home opener in Week 2.

