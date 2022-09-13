‘Thursday Night Football’: Where to find Prime Video games

Thursday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs kicks off Amazon Prime Video’s 11-year agreement with the NFL to carry “Thursday Night Football”. For most viewers, the Prime Video app on televisions, phones and tablets will be their way to see it. Games will be available on stations in the markets of the participating teams, which is the same policy for games carried on ESPN and NFL Network. Bars, restaurants and hotels will also be able to access the games through a deal with DirecTV. The $1.2 billion per year the NFL is getting from Amazon for 15 Thursday night games is 80% more than it was receiving from Fox, which carried most of the Thursday night matchups for four seasons.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.