Titans place AJ Moore, Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans placed defensive back A.J. Moore and defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand on injured reserve Tuesday. The Titans also signed defensive back Nate Brooks to the practice squad. Moore hurt an ankle late in the first quarter of the Titans’ opening loss to the New York Giants. He limped to the sideline following a Giants punt return. Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Moore was a very solid special teams contributor who was building a role on defense. Brooks spent time with the Titans in training camp last year and spent a stint on the practice squad during the season.

