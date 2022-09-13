Twins’ Ryan, Moran pitching combined no-hitter thru 8 vs KC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been pulled from the game after pitching seven hitless innings against the Kansas City Royals. Ryan was taken out after throwing 106 pitches. He struck out nine and walked two. The crowd at Target Field booed when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sent reliever Jovani Moran to the mound to start the eighth inning. Moran pitched a hitless eighth. Minnesota leads 6-0. Ryan has never gone past seven innings in his career. The 26-year-old righty has a big league high of 106 pitches, done Aug. 9 at the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was member of last year’s U.S. Olympic team and was traded to Twins by Rays while he was in Japan.

