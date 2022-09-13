Wright earns 18th win, Braves beat Giants 5-1, gain on Mets

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kyle Wright earned his major league-leading 18th victory and the Atlanta Braves beat the San Francisco Giants 5-1 to gain ground on the first-place New York Mets in the NL East. Wright had four strikeouts as he won his fifth straight decision. Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead two-run homer in the third and Michael Harris II added an RBI single later that inning to support Wright. Robbie Grossman drove in a run on a groundout for Atlanta, which moved within a half-game of the Mets in the division race. Atlanta snapped a season-long three-game losing streak.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.