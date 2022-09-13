Yankees’ Judge hits 2 homers, reaches 57 in 142 games
BOSTON (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading 56th and 57th home runs of the season. Judge, playing in New York’s 142nd game, is four from tying the American League record Roger Maris set with the Yankees in 1961. Judge’s opposite-field solo drive to right field off Nick Pivetta in the sixth inning tied the game at 3-3. Xander Bogaerts answered on Boston’s next at-bat with his own solo shot to put the Red Sox back on top. But Judge tied again in eighth, crushing a hanging slider from Garrett Whitlock over the Green Monster in left field.