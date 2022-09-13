Ymer brothers lead Sweden past Argentina in Davis Cup Finals

MADRID (AP) — The Ymer brothers keep coming through for Sweden in the Davis Cup Finals. Elias Ymer and Mikael Ymer led the Swedes to a surprising run to the quarterfinals last year and got off to a good start this season by leading their nation to victory over Argentina in the opening of the group-stage matches. Elias Ymer defeated Sebastián Báez in three sets while his younger brother Mikael Ymer later comfortably beat Diego Schwartzman in the Group A matches in Bologna. The Ymer brothers had helped Sweden succeed last year despite being one of the lowest-ranked nations in the competition.

