Big 12’s first full league weekend has title game rematch

The first full weekend of conference games in the Big 12 includes a rematch of last year’s championship game as ninth-ranked Oklahoma State plays at 16th-ranked Baylor. The Bears won the title game last December on a last-second fourth-down stop near the end zone. Oklahoma State is the league’s highest-scoring game at nearly 52 points a game and is coming off an open date. Baylor opened Big 12 play with a win at Iowa State. Still-undefeated Kansas with standout quarterback Jalon Daniels is home this week against the Cyclones. No. 18 Oklahoma plays at TCU; No. 25 Kansas State hosts Texas Tech; and West Virginia is at Kansas.

