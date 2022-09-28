Freeman’s RBI single in 10th gives Dodgers 107th win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Freddie Freeman singled in Mookie Betts with one out in the 10th inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 1-0 to set the franchise single-season record with their 107th win. The win by the NL West champion Dodgers kept the Padres’ magic number at four for clinching a wild-card berth in a full season for the first time since 2006. It also put the Dodgers in position to win their ninth straight series against the Padres since June 2021. The series finale is Thursday night. The teams went to extra innings for the second straight night.

