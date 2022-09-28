Trout hits 38th homer, Lorenzen sharp as Angels beat A’s 4-1
DOUG PADILLA
Associated Press
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Mike Trout hit his 38th home run, Michael Lorenzen went five strong innings and the Los Angeles Angels continued their success against the Oakland Athletics with a 4-1 victory. Taylor Ward also homered, while Lorenzen (8-6) gave up an unearned run to lower his ERA to 0.45 against the A’s this season. The Angels extended their winning streak over Oakland to five games. Rookie Conner Capel drove in the run for the A’s, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games and are one defeat from reaching 100 loses for the first time since 1979.