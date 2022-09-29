49ers LT McKivitz undaunted by replacing Williams
By JOSH DUBOW
AP Pro Football Writer
Colton McKivitz is undaunted by the big void he must fill on San Francisco’s offensive line. McKivitz will be thrown into the starting lineup for the 49ers’ showdown with the Los Angeles Rams with All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams sidelined with a high ankle sprain. McKivitz says he knows no one can adequately replace Williams. But he says the experience he got doing it in a crucial Week 18 game last year gives him confidence he can do it again.