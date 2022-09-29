Auburn, embattled coach Bryan Harsin host streaking LSU

LSU rides a three-game winning streak into Auburn’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Auburn is coming off an overtime win over Missouri that was only secured with a goal line fumble. Embattled Auburn coach Bryan Harsin could use another win to take some heat off. He’s expected to start quarterback Robby Ashford for the second straight game. Auburn has scored a total of just six points in the second half of the past two games. This is only the third career visit to a Southeastern Conference stadium for first-year LSU coach Brian Kelly.

