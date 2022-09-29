Bears’ defense refocuses on tackling to stop Giants’ Barkley

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — After struggling initially with tackling, the Chicago Bears’ run defense surfaced in the second half of Sunday’s 23-20 win over Houston and is now looking to continue the success against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. The Bears had given up 203 rushing yards to Green Bay and struggled in the first half against Houston before holding the Texans to 22 rushing yards in the second half. Safety Eddie Jackson called stopping Barkley a challenge for the Bears defense, which has sometimes had four rookies on the field this season.

