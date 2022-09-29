Bowman is 2nd driver to suffer concussion in Next Gen car

Alex Bowman will miss Sunday’s race at Talladega Superspeedway with a concussion the Hendrick Motorsports driver apparently suffered last week at Texas. HMS said Bowman was evaluated Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ruled out of this weekend’s playoff race. Noah Gragson will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet for Bowman. Bowman is now the second driver sidelined with a concussion suffered in a crash of NASCAR’s new Next Gen car. Kurt Busch has been out since a crash July 23 in qualifying at Pocono and withdrew his spot in the 16-driver playoff field. Bowman finished Sunday’s race at Texas after crashing.

