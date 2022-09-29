Brady, Bucs look to get offense going vs. Mahomes, Chiefs

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three touchdowns in three games hardly qualifies as getting the job done offensively. Tom Brady knows he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have to be better moving forward, beginning with a highly anticipated matchup Sunday night against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs. It’s the first meeting between the Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks since the Bucs trounced the Chiefs in the NFL title game two seasons ago. There’s an added element of intrigue with the game being played in Tampa in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which cut a destructive path across Florida earlier in the week. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season.

