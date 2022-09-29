Canada into women’s World Cup semis for 1st time since 1986

SYDNEY (AP) — Canada has advanced to its first World Cup semifinals since 1986 as Kia Nurse scored 17 points in a 79-60 win over Puerto Rico. Next up is a matchup with the U.S. on Friday which beat Serbia 88-55. In other quarterfinal games later France played China and Belgium faced host Australia. Canada (5-1) and Puerto Rico were tied 4-4 before the Canadians scored the next 12 points to start a 22-7 burst to close the quarter. Alyssa Thomas had 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists to help the U.S. beat Serbia.

