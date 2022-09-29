Cardinals look to get Conner involved, avoid slow start

The Arizona Cardinals would love nothing more than to get their running game going with James Conner. The problem has been they’ve dug themselves a hole with poor starts on offense and have been forced to abandon the run and throw. Arizona has been outscored 56-13 in the first half this season. The Cardinals will look to change that on Sunday with a cross-country game against the Panthers, who snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 22-14 win over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers have owned this series, winning 14 of 19 including the past six. Carolina has defeated Arizona three straight seasons.

