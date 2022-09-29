Castro, Báez homer, Tigers sweep Royals 10-3, escape cellar

DETROIT (AP) — Willi Castro and Javy Báez homered to lead Detroit over the Kansas City Royals 10-3 for a three-game sweep that moved the Tigers out of last place in the AL Central. Detroit (63-92) has won six straight, matching its season high and ensuring the Tigers will not lose 100 games. Detroit went 10-9 this year against the Royals (63-93), who dropped into the division cellar. Kansas City stranded 11 runners, raising its two-day total to 24. and went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. Eduardo Rodriguez allowed five hits and four walks in 6 2/3 shutout innings.

