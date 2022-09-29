Conor Daly to make Cup debut at Roval with Mayweather’s team
By JENNA FRYER
AP Auto Racing Writer
Conor Daly will make his debut in NASCAR’s Cup Series next week at The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Daly will drive for The Money Team Racing, which is owned by retired boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. It will be the fourth race for the No. 50 Chevrolet TMT team. Daly brought his IndyCar sponsor BitNile to fund the race. Daly has made one previous start in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and two Truck Series starts.