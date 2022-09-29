Dunn back on US roster for European matches. Morgan injured

U.S. women’s national soccer team star Alex Morgan won’t be on the roster when the United States plays England at Wembley Stadium next month because of a knee injury. Crystal Dunn will be there. She returns to the active roster for the first time since giving birth in May. Dunn recently returned to the field with her club team, the Portland Thorns. The Americans will face the Lionesses in front of a sold-out Wembley crowd on Oct. 7. They will play Spain in Pamplona on Oct. 11.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.