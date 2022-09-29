FIFA’s Paris finance house to steer transfer cash to clubs

ZURICH (AP) — French financial regulators have cleared FIFA to start processing hundreds of millions of dollars from transfer fees owed to smaller clubs who nurture players. The FIFA Clearing House is a long-standing project now based in Paris. It’s designed to help clubs get their rightful share of future transfer fees involving players they developed. FIFA believes only around $70-80 million has been distributed each year to players’ former clubs when up to $400 million was due. FIFA thinks smaller clubs were often unaware how to claim money in a part of the often murky global transfer system designed to help them.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.