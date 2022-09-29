García hits grand slam in Marlins’ 4-2 win over Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Avisaíl García came off the injured list and hit a grand slam in the eighth inning in the Miami Marlins’ 4-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. The loss left Milwaukee a half-game behind Philadelphia for the final NL wild-card berth. The Phillies lost their fifth straight, 2-0 to the Cubs in Chicago. The Brewers have six games remaining over the next six days, all at home — three more against Miami and three against Arizona. Garcia’s 411-foot blast came off Freddy Peralta (4-4), a regular starter making his first relief appearance of the season. García, who was with the Brewers in 2020 and 2021, was put on the injured list Sept. 13 with a left hamstring strain.

