Garrett back with Browns, cited for speeding following crash

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Cleveland Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett is back at the team’s headquarters after crashing his car earlier this week. Police cited Garrett for speeding Thursday, saying he lost control on a rural road after Monday’s practice. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was going 65 mph in a 45 mph zone. Garrett flipped his Porsche and hit a fire hydrant. The defensive end suffered a sprained shoulder, strained biceps and had several cuts and bruises from the wreck. Garrett and a 23-year-old female passenger were both treated at a hospital after the crash.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.