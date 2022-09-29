Giants and Bears are among the top surprises early in 2022

The New York Giants and Chicago Bears have been two of the biggest surprises early in the 2022 season. Both teams have 2-1 records heading into their game Sunday. The Bears won six games in 2021, two more than the Giants. The teams are similar on offense this season with the rushing attack leading the way. The Bears are second in the league in rushing and the Giants are fifth. The defenses don’t have great numbers, but they are not giving up a lot of points. Both teams are giving up fewer than 20 points a game.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.