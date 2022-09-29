Rays miss chance to clinch, lose 2-1 as Guardians rally late

CLEVELAND (AP) — Rookies Oscar Gonzalez and Steven Kwan drove in runs in the eighth inning as the Cleveland Guardians kept Tampa Bay from clinching one of the AL’s three wild-card spots, rallying to beat the Rays 2-1. The Central champion Guardians took two of three in a tight series — and maybe a playoff preview. Two of the games went to extra innings and all three were decided by one run. After Baltimore lost in Boston earlier, the Rays took the field needing a win to make the postseason for the fourth year in a row. But they couldn’t hold off a Cleveland team that has fought back all season. The Rays loaded the bases in the ninth but didn’t get aclutch hit.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.