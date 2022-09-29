Hall tosses 3 TDs, rallies No. 19 BYU past Utah State 38-26

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Jaren Hall threw for 273 yards and three touchdowns to help No. 19 BYU to a 38-26 victory over Utah State. Hall, who favored his right shoulder after a late hit near the end of the third quarter. Kody Epps finished with 86 yards and a touchdown on five catches. Christopher Brooks ran for 90 yards and a score on 11 carries. BYU (4-1) beat Utah State for the third straight time in the Battle for the Old Wagon Wheel. Cooper Legas threw for 188 yards and two touchdowns while adding 54 yards and another score on the ground to lead the Aggies. Legas, filling in for injured starter Logan Bonner, also threw a pair of interceptions. Calvin Tyler, Jr. added 104 yards on 18 carries. The Aggies (1-4, 0-1 MW) lost their fourth straight game.

