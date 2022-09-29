Langasque shoots 61, ties Old Course record in Dunhill Links

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Romain Langasque tied the course record at the Old Course at St. Andrews by shooting 11-under 61 in the first round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. It is a European tour event taking place on three storied Scottish courses: St. Andrews, Kingsbarns and Carnoustie. Langasque started at No. 10 and shot 28 on a second nine that contained five birdies and an eagle on his last six holes at the home of golf. Fellow Frenchman Frederic Lacroix was one stroke behind after a 62 at Kingsbarns. Rory McIlroy shot 68 at Carnoustie. Friday’s forecast is for heavy rain and strong winds of more than 40 mph (64 kph).

