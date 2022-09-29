MATCHDAY: Bayern has chance to answer critics after slump

Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen are both in crisis before their high-stakes game in Munich restarts the Bundesliga after the international break. Bayern is without a win in four league games and ended a run of three straight draws by slumping to a 1-0 loss at Augsburg in its last game. Leverkusen has only one win from its opening seven league games. Athletic Bilbao hosts Almería aiming for a win that would lift it level on points with Barcelona in second place in the Spanish league. Marseille is unbeaten in the French league and a win at Angers will move it above Paris Saint-Germain by one point.

By The Associated Press

