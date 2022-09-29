Messi’s form gives Nice defenders reason to fear PSG trip

PARIS (AP) — Nice’s defenders must be hoping their former coach Christophe Galtier is kind enough to rest Lionel Messi for Saturday’s game at Paris Saint-Germain. Messi’s two goals for Argentina against Jamaica on Wednesday made it nine goals in his past three games for the national team and took his international tally to 90. Messi has a league-high seven assists for league leader PSG and is combining with Neymar again much like their Barcelona days. With Messi serving up scoring chances galore it is perhaps no surprise that Neymar is leading the league with eight goals. None of which is good news for a Nice side languishing in 13th place.

