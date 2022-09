The days of postseason bans and crippling scholarship reductions being used to punish schools for breaking NCAA rules appear to be winding down. Last month, the Division I Board of Directors adopted three proposals to modernize the infractions process. It also is looking for penalties that do not include postseason bans. There are limited options for that.

