NFL teams use new rights to jockey for fans, revenue in UK

LONDON (AP) — A half-dozen NFL teams are aggressively targeting fans in Britain now that they have new marketing rights in the country. They’re signing commercial deals and hiring local media personalities in bids to expand their fanbases and tap international revenue. The Jacksonville Jaguars are the unofficial home team in Britain — and are intent on preserving that status — but now they’re facing some competition. The other teams with rights in Britain are the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers. The jockeying has intensified in the buildup to three regular season London games in October. The Vikings play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.