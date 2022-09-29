No. 11 Penn St seeks a more polished outing vs Northwestern

No. 11 Penn State and Northwestern resume Big Ten play Saturday in State College. The Wildcats won at Beaver Stadium in their most recent visit in 2014. The unbeaten Nittany Lions are looking for improved play after a ho-hum win over Central Michigan last week. They’ll have an open date next week before traveling to No. 4 Michigan on Oct. 15. Northwestern is trying to build some momentum after dropping three straight games by one score.

By The Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.