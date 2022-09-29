No. 4 Michigan to visit Iowa for Big Ten title game rematch

Fourth-ranked Michigan travels to Kinnick Stadium to face Iowa on Saturday in a rematch of the 2021 Big Ten championship game. The Wolverines won that game 42-3 and FanDuel Sportsbook has them a 10 1/2-point favorite in this game. Iowa has won the last four meetings in Iowa City. Michigan will be going against a defense that allows just 3.45 yards per play and less than six points per game. The Hawkeyes will look to build on their best offensive performance of the season in last week’s win at Rutgers.

