No respite for Bayern players with Leverkusen game looming

BERLIN (AP) — The international break provided little respite for Bayern Munich’s struggling stars ahead of the team’s high-stakes Bundesliga clash with Bayer Leverkusen on Friday. Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann welcomed his Germany players back to training after what proved a frustrating two games with the national team. Bayern has gone four games without a win in the Bundesliga. It had been hoping that Germany’s Nations League games against Hungary and England would help reinvigorate its players ahead of a busy schedule of domestic and Champions League games. Bayern’s players instead took their poor form to the Germany team.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.