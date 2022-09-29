Ohtani takes no-hitter into 8th, Angels beat Athletics 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani pitched no-hit ball into the eighth inning and extended his hitting streak to 14 games as he led the Los Angeles Angels over the Oakland Athletics 4-2. In his final home start of the season, Ohtani issued a leadoff walk to Tony Kemp before retiring the next 22 batters in order. Conner Capel broke up the no-hit bid with a sharp grounder that deflected off sliding shortstop Livan Soto’s glove and into left-center field with two outs in the eighth. Even if Soto had been able to field it, he would have had trouble throwing out Capel. Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Max Stassi had solo home runs for the Angels, who have won four straight and five of six.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.