Pitch clock cut minor league games by 25 minutes to 2:38

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball says use of pitch clocks cut the average time of minor league games by 25 minutes this year. MLB hopes that reduction is replicated when the devices are installed in the big leagues next season. The average time of minor league games dropped to 2 hours, 38 minutes in the season that ended Wednesday. That was down from 3:03 during the 2021 season. Clocks at Triple-A were set at 14 seconds with no runners on base and 19 with runners. Clocks will be introduced in the major leagues next year at 15 seconds with no runners and 20 seconds with runners.

