Rams WR Ben Skowronek thriving in unlikely new fullback role

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Ben Skowronek has been given an unlikely role as a fullback in the Los Angeles Rams’ offense. The second-year receiver is embracing the opportunity to make an impact all over the field. Skowronek was a major contributor to the Rams’ 20-12 victory at Arizona last week, and he lined up all across Los Angeles’ formations to do it. Skowronek led the Rams with 66 yards receiving in Arizona on just four catches. He also served as the lead blocker for Cam Akers on his 14-yard TD run, taking out the Cardinals’ Zaven Collins with zeal.

