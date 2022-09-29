Riley with 66 shares lead at Sanderson Farms in home state

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Davis Riley has a share of the lead in the Sanderson Farms Championship. Riley grew up in Mississippi about 90 miles away and considers this a fifth major. He thinks that’s why he has struggled the last few years. He was bogey-free in the opening round for a 66. Will Gordon also is at 66. Riley got his birdies early. Gordon did most of his work late in the rough. They were one shot ahead of a group of eight players. That includes Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who played in the Presidents Cup last week. Defending champion Sam Burns is at 70.

