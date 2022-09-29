Saints QB Winston held out of 2nd straight practice in UK

LONDON (AP) — New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston was held out of a second straight practice because of a back injury. The move raises questions about whether Winston will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. A day earlier, coach Dennis Allen said he anticipated Winston would return to the practice field, and the quarterback insisted he was preparing to start in the NFL’s first international game of the season. Backup Andy Dalton took first-team snaps again and Taysom Hill also got reps behind center at the training facility of rugby club London Irish.

