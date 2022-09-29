Syracuse hosts Wagner of FCS aiming for 5-0 before open date

Syracuse goes for a 5-0 start when Wagner of the Football Championship Subdivision visits Saturday. The game is Syracuse’s last before an open date. A brutal stretch of Atlantic Coast Conference games follows. Wagner has dropped 22 straight games and lost 66-7 at Rutgers in its other game against a Bowl Subdivision opponent this year. The Seahawks are no higher than 98th in the FCS in any major offensive category. Syracuse is in the top 40 in the FBS in rushing, total and scoring defense.

