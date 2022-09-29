Top-seeded Sakkari reaches semifinals at Parma Ladies Open

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Top-seeded Maria Sakkari has rallied past 97th-ranked Maryna Zanevska 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 at the Parma Ladies Open to reach her first semifinal since the grass-court season. Sakkari will face Danka Kovinic for a spot in the final of the clay-court event after Kovinic beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-4. Mayar Sherif of Egypt beat American opponent Lauren Davis 7-6, 6-3 to reach her second career semifinal. Sherif next faces Ana Bogdan, who defeated fellow Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-6.

