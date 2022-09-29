Vargas, Dodgers beat Padres 5-2 for 108th win
By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Miguel Vargas hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with the bases loaded in the sixth inning and the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers beat San Diego 5-2 to slow the Padres’ playoff push. The Dodgers added to their franchise single-season record with their 108th win. They’ve already clinched the NL’s No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and reduced their magic number to one for home-field advantage through the World Series. Los Angeles beat San Diego in consecutive games to take the season series 14-5 and claim its ninth straight series against the Padres since 2021.