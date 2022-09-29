Watt now? Steelers defensive warts exposed in star’s absence

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense is struggling without injured star T.J. Watt. The NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year is out indefinitely with a left pectoral injury. Pittsburgh is 0-2 without Watt in the lineup heading into a visit by the New York Jets. The Steelers have had trouble stopping the run, particularly in late-game situations. New England and Cleveland were able to rely on the run heavily to pull out narrow wins each of the past two weeks. Pittsburgh shuffled its starting lineup in hopes of a kickstart, bumping defensive tackle Montravius Adams to first string in place of veteran Tyson Alualu.

