Will Levis, No. 7 Kentucky visit No. 14 Mississippi

Kentucky and Mississippi are set to meet in a matchup of unbeaten Southeastern Conference teams. The seventh-ranked Wildcats and No. 14 Rebels play at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. They haven’t met when both teams were ranked since 1958. Ole Miss and Kentucky are both 4-0 and hoping to challenge Georgia and Alabama for division titles. The Wildcats are led by quarterback Will Levis, while the Rebels have one of the nation’s top running games. Freshman Quinshon Judkins leads the way on the ground. All-SEC Kentucky tailback Chris Rodriguez Jr. returns from a four-game suspension.

By The Associated Press

