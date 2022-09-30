Adam Scott says LIV Golf not ‘pure evil’ for the game

SYDNEY (AP) — Adam Scott says Greg Norman’s association with LIV Golf hasn’t strained his relationship with his long-time mentor and adds he doesn’t see the new tour as “pure evil” for the sport. Scott says “definitely not” when asked during a conference call from his home in Switzerland whether he feels any animosity towards his fellow Australian. Scott adds, “This is something he (Norman) truly believes in and I don’t begrudge him for going for it one bit at all.” Scott also says his friendships with fellow Australian stars Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman haven’t changed since their defection to the Saudi-backed LIV.

