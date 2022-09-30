African basketball future bright despite winless World Cup
By DOUG FEINBERG
AP Basketball Writer
SYDNEY (AP) — There are potentially good things ahead for women’s basketball in Africa despite the lack of success in international competition. But to turn the corner, there needs to be more financial investment by countries and exposure to the sport. Mali, the lone African representative in Sydney at the World Cup, was winless in its five games. But FIBA Africa Regional Director Alphonse Bilé sees the possibility for success down the road. He said that there were a few African nations at the World Cup looking at the possibility to host a tournament in the future.