African basketball future bright despite winless World Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — There are potentially good things ahead for women’s basketball in Africa despite the lack of success in international competition. But to turn the corner, there needs to be more financial investment by countries and exposure to the sport. Mali, the lone African representative in Sydney at the World Cup, was winless in its five games. But FIBA Africa Regional Director Alphonse Bilé sees the possibility for success down the road. He said that there were a few African nations at the World Cup looking at the possibility to host a tournament in the future.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.