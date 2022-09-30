AP source: Celtics agree to terms with big man Blake Griffin
By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer
BOSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that veteran big man Blake Griffin has agreed to a contract with the Boston Celtics. The person confirmed the move on the condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. Griffin should help the defending Eastern Conference champions weather the absence of center Robert Williams III. He is expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks after knee surgery. Seven-footer Luke Kornet sprained his ankle shortly after the start of training camp this week. Griffin was the 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick. He is a six-time All-Star who averaged career lows of 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 17 minutes with the Brooklyn Nets last season.